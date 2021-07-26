Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

CMBM opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.32.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

