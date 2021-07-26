Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,748 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,878,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLMD opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $40.87.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

