Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Plans Dividend of $0.28

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a dividend on Monday, July 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ CZNC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $25.00. 14,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,685. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $399.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 2,900 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,261 shares of company stock worth $81,420 over the last three months. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

