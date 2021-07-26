Clarity Financial LLC Invests $263,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

TIP opened at $129.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $129.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

