Clarity Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,005 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $84.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

