Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.54.

CCO stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

