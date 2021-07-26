Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 617.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $28.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWEN. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

