CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Shares Sold by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. cut its holdings in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857,362 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of CM Life Sciences worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMLF. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMLF traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. 28,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,495. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

