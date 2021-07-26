CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.43. The stock had a trading volume of 827,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

