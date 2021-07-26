Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 42.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,392,000 after purchasing an additional 425,084 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $212,065,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,157,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,532,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Shares of CCEP opened at $61.34 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

