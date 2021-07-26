Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post sales of $210.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.50 million and the highest is $218.58 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $877.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $883.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $945.00 million, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.12.

Shares of CDE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. 1,963,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,887. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 993,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 418,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after buying an additional 641,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,908,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after buying an additional 575,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,046,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after buying an additional 360,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

