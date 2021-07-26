Collective (CO2) Price Tops $4.26 on Exchanges

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 342.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Collective coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00010680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 361.3% higher against the dollar. Collective has a market cap of $1.07 million and $163,932.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.68 or 0.00828992 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00083387 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 251,966 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.