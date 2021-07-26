Colony Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,242 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $142,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $405.06. The stock had a trading volume of 161,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,814. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $293.30 and a 12 month high of $404.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

