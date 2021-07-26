Colony Group LLC Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,625.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,814. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,477.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,632.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

