Colony Group LLC Has $47.32 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $47,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $774,701,000 after buying an additional 388,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $411.71. 74,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,301 shares of company stock valued at $35,527,153. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

