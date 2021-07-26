Colony Group LLC Purchases 1,412 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $33,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.26. 19,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,100. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $196.49 and a 12-month high of $284.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

