Colony Group LLC Raises Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,890 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

BJ stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.05. 18,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,393.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,451 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

