Colony Group LLC Sells 8,384 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $24,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $671,132,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $93,179,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,110,000 after purchasing an additional 417,527 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.16.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $184.02. 21,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,464. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

