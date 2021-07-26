Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.97.

NYSE:CMA opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

