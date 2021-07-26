Comfort Systems USA (FIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $75.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.83. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.