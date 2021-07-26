Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 37.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $39,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 183,275 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $22,374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $49.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

