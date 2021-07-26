Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) rose 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 24,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,085,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 41,404 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.