Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) rose 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 24,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,085,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 41,404 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
