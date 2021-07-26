Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

SID opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.