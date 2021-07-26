Comparing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) & Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK)

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Patterson-UTI Energy and Fast Track Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson-UTI Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.83%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Fast Track Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson-UTI Energy $1.12 billion 1.32 -$803.69 million ($2.17) -3.62 Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fast Track Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Patterson-UTI Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Fast Track Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson-UTI Energy -51.71% -20.76% -12.65% Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had a drilling fleet of 210 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping Services segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling and measurement-while-drilling services; supply and rental of downhole performance motors and wireline steering tools; and services that enhance the accuracy of horizontal wellbore placement. It also service equipment to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to affect an asset acquisition, merger, exchange of capital stock, or other business combination with a domestic or foreign business. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and manufacturing vertical axis wind turbine systems. Fast Track Solutions Inc. is based in Cranston, Rhode Island.

