Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) vs. Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Head to Head Review

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rafael and Comstock Holding Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.91 million 177.61 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.72 $2.08 million N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rafael and Comstock Holding Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31% Comstock Holding Companies 7.78% 58.29% 10.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rafael has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Rafael on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments. The Real Estate Services segment provides a range of real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Its environmental services group offers consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and site-specific solutions for projects. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

