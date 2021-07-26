CONMED (CNMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $133.77 on Monday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $69.60 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other news, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $655,198.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.40.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.