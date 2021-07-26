ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 105.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,632 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796,767. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.