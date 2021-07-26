ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COP. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.19.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $55.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.