CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.43

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 47917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEIX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $714.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63 and a beta of 2.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

