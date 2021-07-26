Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 74.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161,944 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $74.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

