Contrasting Danimer Scientific (DNMR) and The Competition

Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Danimer Scientific to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Danimer Scientific and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific N/A -11.49% -5.10% Danimer Scientific Competitors 4.91% 13.26% 4.81%

Danimer Scientific has a beta of -1.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danimer Scientific’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Danimer Scientific and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Danimer Scientific Competitors 178 1002 1339 40 2.48

Danimer Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 261.84%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 4.98%. Given Danimer Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danimer Scientific and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific $47.33 million -$8.85 million -42.42 Danimer Scientific Competitors $12.97 billion $263.33 million 36.51

Danimer Scientific’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Danimer Scientific. Danimer Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Danimer Scientific competitors beat Danimer Scientific on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

