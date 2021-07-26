Contrasting Yalla Group (YALA) & Its Rivals

Yalla Group (NYSE: YALA) is one of 91 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Yalla Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yalla Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million $3.21 million -700.50 Yalla Group Competitors $6.57 billion $1.38 billion 44.37

Yalla Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yalla Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yalla Group Competitors 891 3722 7804 259 2.59

Yalla Group currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.13%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 2.34%. Given Yalla Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A Yalla Group Competitors -16.33% -18.43% -4.01%

Summary

Yalla Group peers beat Yalla Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

