Cormark Trims Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Target Price to C$7.50

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

YRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.02.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

TSE:YRI opened at C$5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.05 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.73.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.