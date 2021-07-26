Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $440.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $424.16 and last traded at $422.30, with a volume of 7634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $423.43.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

