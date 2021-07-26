Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $440.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $424.16 and last traded at $422.30, with a volume of 7634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $423.43.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.
In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.09.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.
About Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.
