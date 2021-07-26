Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $29,094.32 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,689.80 or 0.99405566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00031437 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.38 or 0.01069184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00360418 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00381744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006406 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052172 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.