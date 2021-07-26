Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

CRARY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised Crédit Agricole to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target (down previously from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Crédit Agricole to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.353 dividend. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.72%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

