Credit Suisse AG Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $48.60 on Monday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

