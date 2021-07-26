Credit Suisse AG Has $348,000 Stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,282 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WTTR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Shares of WTTR opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

