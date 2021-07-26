Credit Suisse AG Makes New $375,000 Investment in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

ASAI stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.