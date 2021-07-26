Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,521 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $558,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

SC stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.40. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

