Credit Suisse AG Sells 106,906 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,906 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,147,000 after purchasing an additional 530,489 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 844,521 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 164,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 470,649 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CPRX opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.64.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

