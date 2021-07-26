Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,425 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Barrett Business Services worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBSI. Roth Capital upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $71.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.49.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

