Credit Suisse Group Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $264.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $264.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.81.

UNP stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

