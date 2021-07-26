Credit Suisse Group Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $480.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $378.58.

Facebook stock opened at $369.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,325,170 shares of company stock worth $773,598,648. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

