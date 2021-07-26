Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

