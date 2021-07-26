Critical Comparison: Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) versus Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $9.60 billion 5.13 $412.38 million $0.33 114.29 Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 18.08 $47.39 million $0.39 138.54

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Infineon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Infineon Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 3 10 0 2.77 Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 5 0 2.56

Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $52.57, indicating a potential downside of 2.70%. Given Infineon Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Infineon Technologies is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 4.59% 10.84% 5.08% Lattice Semiconductor 13.61% 16.98% 9.45%

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Infineon Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, SIC diodes, and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas sensors, MEMS microphones, and pressure sensors chips; discrete low-voltage, mid-voltage, and high-voltage power MOSFETs; control ICs; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, high-reliability components, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, Internet of Things, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

