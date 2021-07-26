Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.33. Crocs posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $136.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after buying an additional 239,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Crocs by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

