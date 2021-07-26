CrossAmerica Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 265.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 192.7%.

NYSE CAPL opened at $19.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $731.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.21.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $657.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAPL shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

