CryptoBlades (SKILL) Trading Up 360.9% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 360.9% against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $128.25 or 0.00335997 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $90.07 million and $12.07 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00116540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00132736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,064.89 or 0.99725172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.97 or 0.00840906 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,318 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.