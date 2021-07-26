CSM Advisors LLC Invests $707,000 in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of HWC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

